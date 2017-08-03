Home WORLD China Says NKorea Could Suspend Nukes For Halt In US Drills
(AP) – China has proposed that North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint military drills conducted by the U.S. and South Korea.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula were like “two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way.”

Wang asked: “Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?”

He added that as a first step to defusing the looming crisis, the North might suspend its nuclear and missile activities if the U.S. and South Korea halted their military exercises.

Wang says the “suspension-for-suspension can help us break out of the security dilemma and bring the parties back to the negotiating table.”

