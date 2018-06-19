Home WORLD China Says North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To Visit Beijing
(AP) – Chinese state media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a two-day state visit starting Tuesday.
Kim’s trip follows his groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore last week that resulted in a surprise announcement of a U.S. suspension of military drills with its South Korean ally.
Security was tight Tuesday morning at the Beijing airport where paramilitary police prevented journalists from shooting photos. A motorcade was seen leaving the airport in vehicles that were not apparently carrying flags. The state media reports did not say if Kim had already arrived in Beijing.
The visit will be Kim’s the third in recent months to China, North Korea’s main ally and key source of trade and assistance.

