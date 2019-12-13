WORLD

China Says Trade Deal With US Must Be ‘Mutually Beneficial’

FILE - In this July 22, 2019, file stacked containers wait to be loaded on to trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. China's government says trade negotiators are in “close communication” with Washington ahead of a weekend deadline for a U.S. tariff hike. But a Ministry of Commerce spokesman gave no indication of possible progress in trade talks or whether Washington might postpone the increase. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Expectations of a U.S.-Chinese trade truce are rising, though Beijing accused Washington of unfairly attacking its economy. A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said any deal to settle their 17-month-old tariff war must be “mutually beneficial, win-win.” President Donald Trump said in Twitter a deal was “very close,” but the Chinese spokeswoman gave no confirmation of that. Investors are hoping an interim deal will persuade Washington to postpone a planned tariff hike Sunday on $160 billion of Chinese imports. China’s foreign minister complained Washington has imposed “unjustified restrictions and crackdowns” on the Chinese economy and trade.

