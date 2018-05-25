Home WORLD China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks
China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks
WORLD
0

China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks

0
0
BN-VH452_3eDns_OR_20170927001522
now viewing

China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

H-E-B Issues Recall Of Olive Product

Lupe+valdez+wins
now playing

Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes

image
now playing

Fed Chair Powell Highlights Importance Of Independent Fed

800 (1)
now playing

NFL's Policy Could Mean A New Playbook On Protests This Fall

WireAP_2d28f1e5a6af449ca7f7718b770a00b8_12x5_992
now playing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

5b074e7cf368b.image
now playing

Congressional Leaders Get Briefings On Russia Probe

APTOPIX Sexual Miscconduct Weinstein
now playing

Officials: Weinstein To Surrender In Sexual Misconduct Probe

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Former Tent-City Prison To Open As A Detention Center

voter fraud
now playing

Fourth Suspect Nabbed In Voter Fraud Investigation

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Accuses North Korea Of Lack Of Judgment

(AP) – China says U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will arrive in Beijing on June 2 for more talks on settling a sprawling dispute over technology policy and China’s trade surplus with the United States.

An announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency on Friday said the two sides will “continue negotiations on Chinese-U.S. economic and trade issues” but gave no details. It said Ross’ visit will begin June 2 and end June 4.

China promised last week to buy more American goods but the two sides have yet to report progress toward a final settlement of the dispute that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to hike tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. China Says Will ‘Firmly Defend’ Rights Over Auto Tariffs
  3. China Says No Reason Found For US Worker’s Sonic Condition
Related Posts
WireAP_2d28f1e5a6af449ca7f7718b770a00b8_12x5_992

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

Zack Cantu 0
40-year-old Ouissem Medouni and 35-year-old Sabrina Kouider

London Couple Convicted Of Murdering Nanny, Burning Her Body

jsalinas 0
Cyclone Mekunu

Images Show Residents Sheltering From Cyclone

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video