China: Smaller Trade Surplus, OK. But Tech Concessions? No.
China: Smaller Trade Surplus, OK. But Tech Concessions? No.

China: Smaller Trade Surplus, OK. But Tech Concessions? No.

(AP) – Narrow our trade surplus with the United States? No problem, say Chinese negotiators. But change technology tactics that are China’s path to prosperity and its rightful place as a global leader? Absolutely not.
China highlighted the issue’s sensitivity with its threat Sunday to scrap deals aimed at settling a trade dispute with Washington if President Donald Trump goes ahead with a tariff hike on $50 billion of Chinese technology goods.
It sheds light on where President Xi Jinping’s government might compromise and where it rejects any challenge to a successful model with the ruling Communist Party leading industry development.
The desultory end to talks led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China’s top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, revived worries Beijing and Washington are sliding toward open conflict.

