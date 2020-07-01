China Takes Measures Against 4 US Media Companies

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian gestures as he speaks during a daily briefing at his ministry in Beijing. China has demanded staff and business information from four U.S. media companies including The Associated Press in what it called a necessary response to similar demands by Washington on Chinese state-controlled news outlets. Lijian announced Wednesday, July 1, 2020, that AP, United Press International, CBS and National Public Radio had seven days to file declarations regarding their staff, financial operations, real estate ownership and other matters. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)