China Urges N.Korea To Proceed With Trump Summit
China Urges N.Korea To Proceed With Trump Summit

China Urges N.Korea To Proceed With Trump Summit

(AP) – China has urged its ally North Korea to proceed with a historic summit between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump, amid threats from the North that it would scrap the meeting.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Wednesday the two countries should ensure the meeting runs as planned and yields “substantial outcomes.”
Kim and Trump are due to meet in Singapore on June 12, but North Korea on Wednesday threatened to withdraw, saying it has no interest in a “one-sided” meeting meant to pressure it into abandoning its nuclear weapons.

