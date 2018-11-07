Home WORLD China Vows ‘Firm And Forceful’ Trade Moves Vs US
China Vows ‘Firm And Forceful’ Trade Moves Vs US
WORLD
0

China Vows ‘Firm And Forceful’ Trade Moves Vs US

0
0
920×920
now viewing

China Vows ‘Firm And Forceful’ Trade Moves Vs US

5b4654255e2bf.image
now playing

Asylum-Seekers Released In Washington State

WireAP_ea5fdd728652460e8a9e470758cf917f_12x5_992
now playing

US Soon To Leapfrog Saudis, Russia As Top Oil Producer

index
now playing

Amnesty Urges 'War Crimes' Probe On UAE-run Prisons In Yemen

papa-john
now playing

Papa John's Founder Resigns As Chairman

668dd69f-3399-47fe-8858-903174e4690a
now playing

FBI Agent: My Work Has Never Been Tainted By Political Bias

GAVEL
now playing

Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker's DWI Arrest

USA AND WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO AND CHINE TRADE
now playing

US Says WTO Must Do More On China Trade Policies

cbp border map 45 miles through hidalgo county
now playing

CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County

Derek Anderson, a 32-year-old rescue specialist with the U.S. Air Force based in Okinawa, Japan,
now playing

US Rescuer Details Unprecedented Cave Mission

ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Asylum Seekers Bring Evidence To Show The Dangers Of Home

(AP) – The Chinese government has vowed to take “firm and forceful measures” against U.S. threats to expand tariff hikes.
The comment Wednesday by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman followed the U.S. Trade Representative’s announcement it was preparing to impose 10 percent tariffs on a wider range of goods from fish sticks to French doors in the escalating trade dispute.
Asked what Beijing would do, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gave no details but said, “We will take firm and forceful measures.”

Related posts:

  1. US Says WTO Must Do More On China Trade Policies
  2. US Firm: Chinese Hackers Infiltrated Cambodia’s Politics
  3. Slovakia Approves Purchase Of F-16 Fighter Jets From US
  4. Thai PM Thanks People Involved In Cave Rescue
Related Posts
WireAP_ea5fdd728652460e8a9e470758cf917f_12x5_992

US Soon To Leapfrog Saudis, Russia As Top Oil Producer

Zack Cantu 0
index

Amnesty Urges ‘War Crimes’ Probe On UAE-run Prisons In Yemen

Zack Cantu 0
USA AND WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO AND CHINE TRADE

US Says WTO Must Do More On China Trade Policies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video