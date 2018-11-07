China Vows ‘Firm And Forceful’ Trade Moves Vs US

(AP) – The Chinese government has vowed to take “firm and forceful measures” against U.S. threats to expand tariff hikes.

The comment Wednesday by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman followed the U.S. Trade Representative’s announcement it was preparing to impose 10 percent tariffs on a wider range of goods from fish sticks to French doors in the escalating trade dispute.

Asked what Beijing would do, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gave no details but said, “We will take firm and forceful measures.”