Home WORLD China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike
China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike
WORLD
0

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

0
0
CHINA TARIFFS
now viewing

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY
now playing

Stephen Hawking's Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says No To 'moderate' Immigration Plan

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted
now playing

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

GEORGE STRAIT
now playing

George Strait Part Of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Campaign

Weldon Marshall
now playing

Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information

courtgavel
now playing

Abortion Clinics Suing To Undo Old Laws After 2016 Win

casa padre-1
now playing

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

hurricane preparedness
now playing

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

(AP) – China says it will retaliate against any move by the U.S. to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.  Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China’s response would be immediate and that Beijing would “take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests.”

Geng gave no details but said both the foreign and commerce ministries had made formal responses to earlier U.S. statements.  Beijing has also drawn up a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans – a shot at Trump’s supporters in rural America.  Trump reportedly met Thursday with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese products.

Related posts:

  1. China Says It Will Retaliate On Any US Tariffs
Related Posts
STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY

Stephen Hawking’s Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

jsalinas 0
800

China Says It Will Retaliate On Any US Tariffs

Zack Cantu 0
97B61116-5A82-4287-A0D7-ABD6CB6D2872_w1023_r1_s

Afghan Official: US Drone Kills Pakistan Taliban Chief

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video