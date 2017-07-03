Home WORLD China Warns US, Korea Of ‘Consequences’ For Missile System
China Warns US, Korea Of ‘Consequences’ For Missile System
WORLD
0

China Warns US, Korea Of ‘Consequences’ For Missile System

0
0
104112875-GettyImages-75279164.530×298
now viewing

China Warns US, Korea Of ‘Consequences’ For Missile System

ee4c8ff7da954562a5de935ed2333848-780×1050
now playing

Hit Man In San Antonio Murder-For-Hire Slaying Set To Die

22238800-mmmain
now playing

Casey Anthony Speaks

South_Korea_Koreas_Tension_THAAD_43913-727×485
now playing

US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea

2013_04_19_President_Hassan_Sheik_Mohamud_c_8667048035
now playing

Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban

WireAP_de64edc6790d4000ad632868e3561984_12x5_1600
now playing

House GOP Releases Bill Replacing Obama Health Care Overhaul

image (10)
now playing

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

phone-cord-being-cut-with-scissors
now playing

Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley

Jo Leigh Ares-2
now playing

Trial Delayed For The "Park Girl" Accused In Mobile Home Scam

REFUGEES GENERIC
now playing

Poll: Small Majority In US See Risk In Admitting Refugees

NAFTA-1
now playing

Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA

(AP) – China has said it will take unspecified measures against a U.S. missile system being deployed in S. Korea, and warned that Washington and Seoul will bear the consequences.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing today that China “firmly opposes” the deployment of the missile defense system, after U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed for it arrived in South Korea.

Geng Shuang said China will “definitely be taking necessary measures to safeguard our own security interest.”

Geng added that “all consequences” resulting from that will be borne by the U.S. and South Korea.

The equipment arrived today, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US
  2. US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea
  3. North Korea Fires 4 Ballistic Missiles Into Ocean
  4. Seoul: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Ocean
Related Posts
South_Korea_Koreas_Tension_THAAD_43913-727×485

US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea

Zack Cantu 0
2013_04_19_President_Hassan_Sheik_Mohamud_c_8667048035

Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban

Zack Cantu 0
NIGERIA

Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video