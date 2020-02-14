China’s Virus Crackdown Leaves Millions Working At Home

BEIJING (AP) — China has told employees who can work from home to stay there while the government fights a virus outbreak with the most extreme anti-disease measures ever imposed. That is forcing millions of people, from lone entrepreneurs to employees of global automakers, to connect with customers and coworkers and keep businesses functioning by phone and email. At the same time, many are looking after children who are cooped up at home after schools were closed indefinitely. They are helped by China’s almost universal adoption of internet, smartphones and messaging services.
