China’s Virus Crackdown Leaves Millions Working At Home

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo released by Maggie Zhang, Zhang uses a laptop computer at her parents' home in in the northwestern city of Zhangye in Gansu province. Zhang, founder of SheTalks, a company in Beijing that organizes events for women, is working out of her parents' apartment after she went back for the Lunar New Year and said she might stay through March. (Maggie Zhang via AP)