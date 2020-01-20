China’s Xi Says Coronavirus Outbreak Must Be Taken Seriously

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country's busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Chinese President Xi Jinping says it’s “extremely crucial” to take every possible measure to combat a new coronavirus that has infected 217 people in the country. His remarks, cited by state broadcaster CCTV on Monday, came the same day that the country reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected by the novel form of viral pneumonia, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year holidays. Health authorities in the central city of Wuhan, where the pneumonia appears to have originated, have confirmed more cases, a total of 198 cases. As of the weekend, a third patient had died.