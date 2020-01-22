Chinese City of Wuhan to Quarantine City After Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese city of Wuhan is taking action to quarantine the region after a new strain of the flu-like coronavirus has killed 17 people and sickened over 500.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals and if contracted, humans can exhibit common cold symptoms or possibly contract pneumonia.

According to the state-run CGTN, bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended in Wuhan until further notice. The airports and train stations will also be closed to all outgoing passengers as well.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in the central Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated at the end of last year. Yesterday, the CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of Wuhan coronavirus had been diagnosed in Seattle, Washington.