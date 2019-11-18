Chinese Envoy Accuses UK, US Of Interference

Protestors react as police fire tear gas in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. As night fell in Hong Kong, police tightened a siege Monday at a university campus as hundreds of anti-government protesters trapped inside sought to escape. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protestors react as police fire tear gas in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. As night fell in Hong Kong, police tightened a siege Monday at a university campus as hundreds of anti-government protesters trapped inside sought to escape. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) – China’s ambassador to Britain has accused the U.K. and U.S. of interfering in the internal affairs of China and Hong Kong as authorities in the semi-autonomous territory struggle to contain months of protests.

Liu Xiaoming told reporters in London on Monday that reports by the British government and Parliament’s foreign affairs committee included “irresponsible remarks” criticizing how the Hong Kong government and police have handled the protests. Liu said, “they look like they are balanced but as a matter of fact they are taking sides.” He also said U.S. lawmakers aimed to “blatantly interfere” in Hong Kong when they recently passed a human rights and democracy act.

When asked whether the Chinese government is willing to deploy troops to quell the unrest, Liu hinted Beijing was prepared to take stronger action. He said, “If the situation becomes uncontrollable, the Chinese government certainly will not sit on our hands and watch, we have enough resolution and power to end the unrest.”