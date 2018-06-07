Home WORLD Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking
Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking
Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking

(AP) – The Chinese Embassy in Thailand says its ambassador had an “emergency conversation” by phone with Thailand’s deputy prime minister after a boat sinking off Phuket in which at least 33 Chinese tourists died.

The statement late Friday said Chinese Ambassador Lyu Jian spoke with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and called on Thailand to quickly mobilize an intensive search for the missing and make appropriate arrangements for those who were rescued and injured. Lyu said China hoped the cause of the capsizing would be quickly ascertained.  The search for the 23 people still missing was to resume Saturday morning.

A local government in eastern China said on its official microblog account that the head of the Haining Haipai Furniture Co. Ltd had identified many of the boat passengers as its employees and their families.

