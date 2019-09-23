Chinese FM: Commitments Should Be Honored

(AP) – In a none-too-subtle jibe at Trump’s plans to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, said countries “must honor our commitments and follow through on the Paris Agreement.” “The withdrawal of certain parties will not shake the collective goal of the world community,” Wang said to applause. He made the remarks Monday at climate summit sponsored by the United Nations where more than 60 world leaders were scheduled to speak.

Earlier, Trump made a quick, unscheduled stop at the conference, listened quietly and left without saying anything.