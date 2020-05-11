Chinese Investment In US Drops To Lowest Level Since 2009

(AP) – China’s direct investments in the United States fell last year to the lowest level since the Great Recession — even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of global commerce. The drop reflected tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.

A report out Monday found that China’s direct investment in the United States dropped from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $5 billion last year, the lowest level since the recession year of 2009. U.S. investment in China blipped up last year — to $14 billion from $13 billion in 2018.