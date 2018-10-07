Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany

(AP) – Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has arrived in Germany following being freed from house arrest after eight years. She landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Tuesday and was taken away by car soon after she got off the plane. Liu was placed under house arrest in 2010 after her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

During an earlier stop-over in Helsinki, Finland, she was seen spreading her arms and grinning widely. The Chinese government confirmed earlier that Liu has left China for Germany, saying she is seeking medical treatment.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday that Liu Xia departed to get “medical treatment according to her own will.” Hua provided no further information.