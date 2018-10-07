Home WORLD Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany
Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany
WORLD
0

Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany

0
0
Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has arrived in Germany
now viewing

Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany

DELAWARE FATHER KILLS FAMILY THEN HIMSELF
now playing

Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home

Tula #POTW July 10

aep energy
now playing

New AEP Service Center Set To Go Online

fema disaster assistance info pic
now playing

Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance

SOUTH AFRICAN CHARTER PLANE CRASHES
now playing

About 20 Injured In South Africa Charter Plane Crash

Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London
now playing

Regret, Relief At Departure Of Boris Johnson As Top UK Envoy

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Trump Says Putin Meeting May Be 'easiest'

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Pardons Ranchers In Case That Inspired 2016 Occupation

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi
now playing

Mom Accused Of Selling Kid Appears In Court

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White-1
now playing

Cowboys Cornerback Indicted Following Road-Rage Incident

(AP) – Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has arrived in Germany following being freed from house arrest after eight years.  She landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Tuesday and was taken away by car soon after she got off the plane.  Liu was placed under house arrest in 2010 after her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

During an earlier stop-over in Helsinki, Finland, she was seen spreading her arms and grinning widely.  The Chinese government confirmed earlier that Liu has left China for Germany, saying she is seeking medical treatment.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday that Liu Xia departed to get “medical treatment according to her own will.” Hua provided no further information.

No related posts.

Related Posts
SOUTH AFRICAN CHARTER PLANE CRASHES

About 20 Injured In South Africa Charter Plane Crash

jsalinas 0
Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London

Regret, Relief At Departure Of Boris Johnson As Top UK Envoy

jsalinas 0
105320754-1531232779735gettyimages-629477960.530×298

Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video