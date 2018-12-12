Home WORLD Chinese Welcome Huawei Executive’s Release In Canada
Chinese Welcome Huawei Executive’s Release In Canada
WORLD
0

Chinese Welcome Huawei Executive’s Release In Canada

0
0
SJHLBMOWLNEC5CQPSNXZN2BZZE
now viewing

Chinese Welcome Huawei Executive’s Release In Canada

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years

Judge_gavel
now playing

Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself

made-in-china
now playing

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

1071848246-e1544622314818
now playing

Trump Cites France Attack As Reason For US-Mexico Wall

U2XQZYOARZELJDZDHOQCLERZNU
now playing

US Consumer Prices Flat In November As Energy Plunges

112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b
now playing

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

5c101126134b7.image
now playing

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

(AP) – China’s Foreign Ministry has denied knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat, as Chinese citizens rejoiced over a Canadian court’s decision to release a top Huawei Technologies executive on bail.
The release of Huawei Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG’ Wahn-JOH’) prompted an outpouring of support for her and her Shenzhen-based company Wednesday on social media.
A university student in Beijing told the AP that he thinks the detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig was related to Meng’s case. He said that China cannot let Canada make ambiguous accusations against Chinese citizens.
The U.S. sought Meng’s arrest on suspicion she misled banks about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.
A justice in British Columbia released her on $10 million Canadian (US$7.5 million) bail after three days of hearings.

No related posts.

Related Posts
made-in-china

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

Roxanne Garcia 0
112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

Roxanne Garcia 0
5c101126134b7.image

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video