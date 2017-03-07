Home NATIONAL Christie Deputy: His Use Of Beach ‘beyond words’
(AP) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s top deputy, who is running to succeed him as governor, says his use of a beach at a state park closed to the public because of the government shutdown is “beyond words.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Monday lashed out at Christie, saying she wouldn’t be “sitting on the beach” if taxpayers also didn’t have access to state beaches.

The GOP governor was photographed by NJ Advance Media on the beach at Island State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor.  Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy also weighed in Monday, calling on Christie to get off the beach and get back to work.

