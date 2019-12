A Christmas morning tragedy in Edinburg, where a father backing out of his driveway ran over his 1-year-old daughter. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Sherman Street in east Edinburg a little after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say it appears the father had no idea his daughter was outside of the house as he backed his pickup truck out of the garage. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.