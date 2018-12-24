Home WORLD Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem
WORLD
0

Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem

0
0

Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem

An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close

US Judge Orders North Korea To Pay $500M In Student's Death

Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed

Stealth Indonesia Tsunami Turns Perfect Night Into Nightmare

Inmate Faces April Execution For 1998 Dragging Death

2 Police Officers Hurt, 1 Critical, In Collision

Judge: Honduran Mother Can't Be Deported Without Daughter

All Parishioners Want For Christmas Is Reopening Of Church

Brownsville Couple Killed In Kenedy County Crash

Deputy Constable Charged With DWI During Heightened Enforcement Weekend

(AP) – Palestinians are preparing to host pilgrims from around the world in celebrating Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.  Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, crossed an Israeli military checkpoint from Jerusalem on Monday ahead of midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Hundreds of locals and foreign visitors gathered in Manger Square as bagpipe-playing Palestinian Scouts paraded past a giant Christmas tree. Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maaya says “the whole world is looking toward Bethlehem” and the Palestinians are ready to host them.  The Christmas festivities traditionally bring a boost of holiday cheer to Christians in the Holy Land, who make up just a small percentage of the local population.

Related posts:

  1. Biblical City Of Bethlehem Boasts Largest Christmas In Years
  2. Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed
  3. An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close
  4. El Gordo Fever: Spain Enthralled By Annual Christmas Lottery
Related Posts

An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close

jsalinas 0

Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed

jsalinas 0

Stealth Indonesia Tsunami Turns Perfect Night Into Nightmare

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video