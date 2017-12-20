Home WORLD Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump’s Jerusalem Shift Looms Large
Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem Shift Looms Large
Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem Shift Looms Large

Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem Shift Looms Large

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital looms large in Christmas festivities this year in the traditional birthplace of Jesus, biblical Bethlehem.
Some vendors and a leading hotelier in Bethlehem say Palestinian protests, triggered by what many here view as a provocative show of Trump’s pro-Israel bias, have hurt their Christmas business.
Yet Bethlehem also offers a stage for a Palestinian rebuttal: banners proclaiming Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine have been draped over facades on Manger Square as a backdrop for Christmas TV broadcasts to a global audience.
Mahmoud Salahat, who sells pomegranate juice on the square, says his main source of income – Palestinian citizens of Israel – have largely stayed away from Bethlehem during the past two weeks, apparently fearing trouble on the roads.

