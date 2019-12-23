LOCAL

Christmas Tree Catches Fire In Weslaco Home

Firefighters say a blaze at a Weslaco home started with a Christmas tree. On Sunday, Valley Central reported the Christmas tree caught fire and quickly spread to the rest of the house which is now in ashes.  Frances Diaz and her brother were in the home at the time and were able to get out the back door. They were not hurt.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s office investigator John Franz says the tree’s lights and a space heater were plugged into the same socket which overloaded the outlet causing the fire.

