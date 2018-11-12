Home NATIONAL Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees
Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees
NATIONAL
0

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

0
0
ANDERSON
now viewing

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7
now playing

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

sundar-pichai-770×433
now playing

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

usa-autoshow-china-electric_2
now playing

China's Auto Sales Fall In November For Fifth Month

CP7KATDJ7JHO3BPX5AH3IXNNH4
now playing

US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check

WireAP_6e86348733154255be58c7add78f8d61_12x5_992
now playing

Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans

download (13)
now playing

No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape

WireAP_2e887e5ca28f4308baf7b2ae56bf5141_12x5_992
now playing

France Counts Costs Of Protests, New Measures

download (12)
now playing

US To Return 3 Bells Seized From Philippines A Century Ago

download (11)
now playing

Moonves Scandal Looms Over CBS Shareholder Meeting

WireAP_4dd92305763e46b0be0e709bfdb94e08_12x5_992
now playing

UK Says Delayed Brexit Vote To Be Held By Jan 21

(AP) – Christmas tree farmers nationwide have launched a social media campaign to get Americans to buy real trees this season.

The Christmas Tree Promotion Board worries that more Americans are opting for artificial trees as they become more realistic-looking.

Between 75 and 80 percent of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one.

The $1 billion market for fake trees is growing at about 4 percent a year – even though they can be reused again and again.

The campaign called “It’s Christmas. Keep It Real!” is based on other popular agricultural campaigns like “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” and “Got Milk?”

Tree farmers pay 15 cents for each tree they harvest to the promotion board for the ad campaign and other related work.

Related posts:

  1. Sid Miller: Let Texas Farmers Grow Hemp
  2. Soccer Ball Christmas Drive Eyed For Teens At Migrant Camp
Related Posts
bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

Roxanne Garcia 0
sundar-pichai-770×433

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

Roxanne Garcia 0
CP7KATDJ7JHO3BPX5AH3IXNNH4

US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video