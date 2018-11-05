Home TEXAS Church Damaged By Explosion
Church Damaged By Explosion
TEXAS
0

Church Damaged By Explosion

0
0
ST STEPHENS EPISCOPAL
now viewing

Church Damaged By Explosion

WireAP_c24ce32c33bb47b989c3f8ad27ab8116_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Says Drug Ads Should Reveal Costs

FD2A081D-7ADF-4788-893A-39E003DCB82C_w1023_r1_s
now playing

US To Help North Korea Economy If It Gives Up Nukes

index
now playing

Iran Warns Of Reprisal If US Doesn't Compensate

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Alamo Man Charged In Drunken Driving Death Of Mercedes Mother

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda
now playing

Lebanese Politician Says Strikes Warned Israel

ISRAEL ISRAELI ARMY INSPECTION
now playing

Israel Army Says Car Rams Into West Bank Soldier

GUNS AT SCHOOL
now playing

14-Year-Old Used Rifle In CA School Shooting

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Officials: Captain Targeted Inmates With Illegal Quota PlaN

Clara Harris KPRC CNN Newsource
now playing

Woman Who Ran Over Cheating Husband Freed From Prison

uss fitzgerald crash with phillipine
now playing

Navy Officer Pleads Guilty In Ship Collision That Killed Valley Sailor

(AP) – A package left at the front door of a Southeast Texas church exploded, causing minor damage and marking the second time in two weeks that a device has been found in the city of Beaumont.

The Rev. Steven Balke told KFDM-TV on Thursday that the overnight blast broke windows and caused other damage to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont’s West End.  No one was injured in the explosion. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle, Episcopal Bishop of Texas, says in a statement that the church and the All Saints Episcopal School next door have been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice.

Authorities said a similar device was found unexploded outside a Beaumont Starbucks store on April 27. Police have disclosed no motives or links between the two.

Related posts:

  1. Volcano Explosion Won’t Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park
  2. ROXANNE FLORES
  3. Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn
  4. White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment
Related Posts
PRISON JAIL

Officials: Captain Targeted Inmates With Illegal Quota PlaN

jsalinas 0
Clara Harris KPRC CNN Newsource

Woman Who Ran Over Cheating Husband Freed From Prison

jsalinas 0
GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video