Church Group Hunkers In Sanctuary During Storms

This photo provided by Greg Martin shows a funnel cloud in Byron, Ga., Sunday, March 3, 2019. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a series of tornado warnings stretching from Phenix City, Alabama, near the Georgia state line to Macon, Georgia, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the east. (Greg Martin via AP)

This photo provided by Greg Martin shows a funnel cloud in Byron, Ga., Sunday, March 3, 2019. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a series of tornado warnings stretching from Phenix City, Alabama, near the Georgia state line to Macon, Georgia, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the east. (Greg Martin via AP)

(AP) – About 150 people hunkered down together in a Baptist church and sang songs as deadly storms moved through the Southeast.

The State newspaper quotes staff members of the Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington County, South Carolina, as saying that children sang “Jesus Loves Me” during a regular Sunday night service as storms moved through the central part of the state.

One said the group moved from the sanctuary to a long hall during the storm, which knocked a column down in the front of the building and damaged another.

Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said no deaths or serious injuries have been reported in the state because of the storms.About 8,000 lost power. A strong tornado that was part of the storm system tore through southeast Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people.