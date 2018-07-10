Home NATIONAL Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants
Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants
NATIONAL
0

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

0
0
20180608T1212-17986-CNS-JESUITS-MEXICO-BORDER-1024×681
now viewing

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

AP18280026182374
now playing

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

WARREN+CO+ARREST
now playing

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook
now playing

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

untitled
now playing

Police: NY Driving Teacher Rear-Ends Another Car While Drunk

400
now playing

Kavanaugh Sworn In As Protesters Chant Outside Supreme Court

Refugees+travel+ban
now playing

Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US

skynews-tina-turner-edwin-bach_4444731
now playing

Tina Turner Reveals Husband Gave Her Kidney For Transplant

untitled
now playing

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

houston-690×450
now playing

Third Accuser Comes Forward Against Houston Priest

crop-640×360-000
now playing

DA: Border Agent May Have Used Service Handgun To Kill Women

(AP) – A California church near the U.S.-Mexico border is planning to erect a hilltop welcome statue to send a message of hope to immigrants.

The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that a 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) monument of Mary, mother of Jesus, that was inspired by the Statue of Liberty is planned for the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in San Ysidro.

The statue will be named “Welcome the Stranger.” Supporters are trying to raise $1 million to build it by early next year.

Bishop Robert McElroy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego says the monument will serve as a reminder of immigrants’ contributions to the United States.

Artist Jim Bliesner says he drew inspiration for the design from community members.

Related posts:

  1. Border Officials Snag Three Illegal Immigrants Using Someone Else’s IDs
  2. Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants
  3. Migrants Embrace Ruling That Keeps Temporary Status For Now
  4. Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence
Related Posts
AP18280026182374

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

Danny Castillon 0
WARREN+CO+ARREST

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

Danny Castillon 0
AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video