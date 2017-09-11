Home TEXAS Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving
Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving
TEXAS
0

Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving

0
0
SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now viewing

Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charge In Elderly Woman's Death In McAllen

DEVIN KELLEY MURDERER
now playing

Air Force: Texas Shooter's History Should Have Been Reported

TexasChurch
now playing

Site Of South Texas Church Massacre Probably To Be Demolished

gavel
now playing

Final Defendant Sentenced For Killing Woman Found In Refrigerator

TOY HALL OF FAME
now playing

Clue, Wiffle Ball, Paper Airplane Enter Toy Hall Of Fame

GERMAN NURSE KILLED PATIENS
now playing

Prosecutors: German Nurse May Have Killed Over 100 Patients

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DISASTER
now playing

Hurricane Sets Off Fierce Debate About Leaving Puerto Rico

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Child Abduction Alert Issued In Deadly Custody Dispute

iraq
now playing

As Caliphate Crumbles, US Increases Western Iraq Footprint

RAND PAUL ASSAULT
now playing

Lawyer Says Attack On Sen. Paul Not Political

(AP) – The father of the man Texas authorities say opened fire on a small-town church, killing more than two dozen people, says his family is grieving.  Michael Kelley is the father of shooter Devin Patrick Kelley. He spoke to ABC News Wednesday from his home in New Braunfels, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of the community of Sutherland Springs where Sunday’s shooting happened.

Authorities say the younger Kelley died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church.

Kelley’s father says he doesn’t want the “media circus” surrounding the massacre to destroy “our lives, our grandchildren’s lives.”  Kelley’s family has been silent since the shooting. A motive remains unclear, but Kelley appears to have targeted a church that was long attended by his wife’s family.

Related posts:

  1. Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims
  2. 8 Children Among Those Killed In Church Massacre
  3. Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List
  4. Pence, Abbott Attend Vigil For Victims Of Church Shooting
Related Posts
TexasChurch

Site Of South Texas Church Massacre Probably To Be Demolished

jsalinas 0
GAS PRICES

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE

Texas Cities Seek Help In Recovery From Hurricane Harvey

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video