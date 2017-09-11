Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving

(AP) – The father of the man Texas authorities say opened fire on a small-town church, killing more than two dozen people, says his family is grieving. Michael Kelley is the father of shooter Devin Patrick Kelley. He spoke to ABC News Wednesday from his home in New Braunfels, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of the community of Sutherland Springs where Sunday’s shooting happened.

Authorities say the younger Kelley died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church.

Kelley’s father says he doesn’t want the “media circus” surrounding the massacre to destroy “our lives, our grandchildren’s lives.” Kelley’s family has been silent since the shooting. A motive remains unclear, but Kelley appears to have targeted a church that was long attended by his wife’s family.