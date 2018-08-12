Home NATIONAL Church’s Nativity Scene Underscores Immigration Divide
(AP) — The baby Jesus confined to a black metal cage. The three wise men fenced off in a corner of the manger.
A Catholic church in a Boston suburb is using its traditional Nativity scene to underscore the nation’s immigration divide.
St. Susanna’s Parish in Dedham unveiled the display last weekend. Pastor Fr. Stephen Josoma tells WBZ-TV the scene isn’t a political statement but a “Christian message.”
The scene references the controversial separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year and the continued debate over building a more robust border wall. A blue banner above the display asks, “Peace on Earth?”
The church used its Nativity last year to call attention to gun violence by listing some of the country’s deadliest mass shooting behind the display.

