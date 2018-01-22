CIA Director Says Shutdown Won’t Affect Agency

(AP) – CIA Director Mike Pompeo says the government shutdown won’t affect the spy agency’s operations.

He tells CBS News in an interview Monday: “We’re going to continue crushing our adversaries whether the government’s open or closed.”

A dispute in Congress over spending and immigration forced scores of federal government agencies and outposts to close their doors early Saturday. But many government functions, particularly those involving national security, are considered essential and won’t be affected.

Pompeo also says he doesn’t agree that the stalemate on Capitol Hill that led to the shutdown is a signal of dysfunction in Washington.

He says, “The American people are having complicated discussions about their priorities.” He says that’s entirely appropriate in a democracy.