CIA Pick Says Russian Meddling Is Aggressive Act

congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the CIA says Russian meddling in the president election was an aggressive action taken by senior Russian leaders.  At his confirmation hearing Thursday, congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas says it’s pretty clear Russia worked to hack information and to have an impact on American democracy.  Trump has voiced skepticism that Russia was behind hacking of political sites. But he said Wednesday for the first time that he believes Russia was responsible for the hacking.

