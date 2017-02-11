Home NATIONAL CIA Release Of Bin Laden Files Renews Interest In Iran Links
CIA Release Of Bin Laden Files Renews Interest In Iran Links
(AP) – The CIA’s release of documents seized during the 2011 raid that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden has again raised questions about Iran’s support of the extremist network leading up to the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
U.S. intelligence officials and prosecutors have long said Iran formed loose ties to the terror organization from 1991 on, something noted in a 19-page report in Arabic that was included in the release of some 47,000 other documents by the CIA.
For its part, Iran has denied any involvement with al-Qaida.
However, the report included in the CIA document dump shows how bin Laden, a Sunni extremist from Iran’s archrival Saudi Arabia, could look across the Muslim world’s religious divide to partner with the Shiite power to target his ultimate enemy, the United States.

