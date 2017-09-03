Home NATIONAL CIA Won’t Discuss Breach; Will WikiLeaks Help Tech Firms?
(AP) – For now, the CIA has pretty much gone dark about the nearly 9,000 pages of intelligence documents dumped by WikiLeaks.

The agency won’t acknowledge any breach, even as the anti-secrecy group is raising the prospect of providing technology companies additional sensitive details it says it has about the agency’s hacking tools.

The CIA won’t confirm the authenticity of the documents. But WikiLeaks says they describe clandestine methods for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features for computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs.

WikiLeaks has not released the actual hacking tools themselves. But on Wednesday, Wikileaks said it was thinking about providing tech companies with more details of CIA attack techniques so they can fix them faster.

