Circle K Mexico Apologizes For “sexist” Secretary Day Ad

People walk past a Circle K convenience store in Mexico City, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Circle K Mexico is apologizing for an ad on "Secretary Day" promoting a deal on chocolate, red wine and condoms. (AP Photo/Cristina Baussan)

(AP) – Circle K Mexico is apologizing for an ad on “Secretary Day” promoting a deal on chocolate, red wine and condoms.

The convenience store brand said in a Wednesday statement that it did not intend to “promote any stereotype” and highlighted its “promise to be a business that doesn’t discriminate on the basis of gender.”  The since-deleted ad was published Monday on Circle K Mexico’s Twitter account. It depicts a cartoon image of a secretary’s legs next to the phrase “If you know what I mean” in English and a wink emoji. One combo deal included wine, condoms and a Milky Way for 199 Mexican pesos (about $10).

Mexican Sen. Patricia Mercado tweeted that it was a “sexist ad.”  Holidays that celebrate various professions are common in Latin America, particularly Mexico

