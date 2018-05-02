Home NATIONAL Cities And States Take The Lead On Banning Bump Stocks
Cities And States Take The Lead On Banning Bump Stocks
NATIONAL
0

Cities And States Take The Lead On Banning Bump Stocks

0
0
BC-US-Banning-Bump-Stocks-IMG-jpg-630×354
now viewing

Cities And States Take The Lead On Banning Bump Stocks

8e678bcf-81b8-4294-89e6-c10e0b514a2c-large16x9_1280x960_60405K00YVWBH
now playing

Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme

58102235b61da.image
now playing

Judge Delgado To Make Initial Court Appearance Monday On Undisclosed Federal Charges

WireAP_86b8c08ff1cb43799430ff93455e1220_12x5_992
now playing

New Report Details Misuse Of Antipsychotics In Nursing Homes

SOUTH-CAROLINA-TRAIN-CRASH-1024×572
now playing

US Investigators Say Deadly Amtrak Train Crash Preventable

1517827668453
now playing

Iraqi Spokesman Confirms US Forces Drawing Down

201802042219803911878
now playing

Philadelphians Take To The Streets To Celebrate Super Bowl

image
now playing

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan's East Coast

JLK
now playing

Turkey's President To Meet Pope Francis, Discuss Jerusalem

KJHKH
now playing

Suburban Houston Student Arrested For Fatally Shooting Pig

DCIM100GOPRO
now playing

Effort Underway To Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington, D.C.
The controversial device was used in the Las Vegas shooting, allowing a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic firearm.
Massachusetts and New Jersey as well as the cities of Denver and Columbia, South Carolina, have enacted laws prohibiting the sale and possession of the devices. A little over a dozen other states are also considering bans.
Gun-control advocates say the push fits a pattern in gun politics: inaction in Washington that forces states to take charge. Gun-rights advocates call it a knee-jerk reaction that will do little to stop bad guys from killing, and they’re vowing a legal challenge.

Related posts:

  1. Iraqi Spokesman Confirms US Forces Drawing Down
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. New Jersey Could Be First State To Ban Menthol Cigarettes
  4. Latino Group Leader Rebuked For Backing Trump Border Plan
Related Posts
WireAP_86b8c08ff1cb43799430ff93455e1220_12x5_992

New Report Details Misuse Of Antipsychotics In Nursing Homes

Zack Cantu 0
SOUTH-CAROLINA-TRAIN-CRASH-1024×572

US Investigators Say Deadly Amtrak Train Crash Preventable

Zack Cantu 0
201802042219803911878

Philadelphians Take To The Streets To Celebrate Super Bowl

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video