Cities Prepare To Regulate Plumbing After State Board Expires

Cities are preparing for the upcoming shutdown of the state plumbing regulatory agency.

The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners is scheduled to be abolished on September 1st. Plumbers will no longer be required to be licensed, which is raising safety concerns. San Antonio’s Development Services Department met Wednesday with plumbers and with city representatives from Boerne, New Braunfels and San Marcos.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted last week that he could extend the board by two years without calling a special legislative session, but nothing further has been heard.