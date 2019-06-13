TEXAS

Cities Prepare To Regulate Plumbing After State Board Expires

By 41 views
0

Cities are preparing for the upcoming shutdown of the state plumbing regulatory agency.

The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners is scheduled to be abolished on September 1st. Plumbers will no longer be required to be licensed, which is raising safety concerns. San Antonio’s Development Services Department met Wednesday with plumbers and with city representatives from Boerne, New Braunfels and San Marcos.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted last week that he could extend the board by two years without calling a special legislative session, but nothing further has been heard.

TEA Provides Parents With Access To STAAR Test Results

Previous article

Pompeo Blames Iran For Attacks On Tankers In Gulf Of Oman

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS