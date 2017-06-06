Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding

(AP) – Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump’s spending plan – the third straight White House that has moved to cut the funding.

The proposed budget would cut cash for the program from $605 million to nearly $449 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities to pay 25 percent of the grants.

The administration says it’s proposing the cost-share system for the Urban Area Security Initiative to “share accountability” with states and municipalities.

But lawmakers and local officials argue that reducing funding would undercut efforts to maintain safe communities.

Cities have spent the money on command centers, active-shooter training and personnel to patrol airports, transit hubs and waterways.