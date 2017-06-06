Home NATIONAL Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding
Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding
NATIONAL
0

Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding

0
0
6c3debad-e5b9-45ca-99fa-84ca067bb409
now viewing

Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding

b60a4685-d4da-45bb-b5ce-9049cd09968a
now playing

Fired Worker Had Plan To Kill Former Co-Workers

Syria
now playing

US-Backed Syrian Force Attacks IS-Held Raqqa

WireAP_9862609cdb5d43a3968048e07cc23998_12x5_1600
now playing

Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE

ef99b5e4-0668-4657-854e-ed0bb12102e3
now playing

Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw 'Nothing Of Concern'

1496701682_10072182+NSA+Surveillance
now playing

Report Suggests Russia Hackers Breached Voting Software Firm

NAFTA-1
now playing

Pharr Trade Group Pushing Change Proposals Ahead Of NAFTA Re-Negotiations

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

White House Defends Trump's Tweets About Mayor

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

WH Says Trump Won't Block Comey Testimony

OAKLAND WAREHOUSE FIRE KILLED 36
now playing

2 Arrested In Oakland Warehouse Fire That Killed 36

(AP) – Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump’s spending plan – the third straight White House that has moved to cut the funding.
The proposed budget would cut cash for the program from $605 million to nearly $449 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities to pay 25 percent of the grants.
The administration says it’s proposing the cost-share system for the Urban Area Security Initiative to “share accountability” with states and municipalities.
But lawmakers and local officials argue that reducing funding would undercut efforts to maintain safe communities.
Cities have spent the money on command centers, active-shooter training and personnel to patrol airports, transit hubs and waterways.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges
  2. Trump Uses Twitter To Go After London Mayor
  3. Trump Filed For An Extension On His 2016 Tax Return
  4. WH Says Trump Won’t Block Comey Testimony
Related Posts
b60a4685-d4da-45bb-b5ce-9049cd09968a

Fired Worker Had Plan To Kill Former Co-Workers

Zack Cantu 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter

jsalinas 0
donald-trump-and-twitter

White House Defends Trump’s Tweets About Mayor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video