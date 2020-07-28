Citizenship And Immigration Delays Employee Furloughs

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration office is delaying the furlough of thousands of employees. The agency announced Friday that instead of the furlough measure that would have kicked in next week, the decision is being pushed back to the end of August.

In June, the agency announced plans to furlough over 13-thousand employees, which represents a 75-percent workforce reduction due to the lack of funds to keep paying the employees.

Valley U.S. Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela on Friday called on Congressional lawmakers to find a way to continue funding the agency.