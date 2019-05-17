City Council Approves $141K To Help Migrants

The San Antonio City Council will be providing funding to help care for illegal immigrants who are seeking asylum.
Of the 141-thousand-dollars unanimously approved on Thursday, 30-thousand will go to San Antonio Food Bank, and 86-thousand to Catholic Charities. The remaining 55-thousand will be split between them by September 30th, based on a community challenge that matches a dollar for every two-dollars raised.
City officials say about eight-thousand illegals have come to town since the end of March.
