City Council Approves $141K To Help Migrants

FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, immigrants from Central America seeking asylum board a bus in San Antonio. The Trump administration has alerted two counties in Florida to prepare for an influx of immigrants at the border. The federal government is planning to transport more than 100 immigrants a week to Broward and Palm Beach counties, two predominately Democratic counties in Florida. The administration is providing no funding to house or feed them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The San Antonio City Council will be providing funding to help care for illegal immigrants who are seeking asylum.

Of the 141-thousand-dollars unanimously approved on Thursday, 30-thousand will go to San Antonio Food Bank, and 86-thousand to Catholic Charities. The remaining 55-thousand will be split between them by September 30th, based on a community challenge that matches a dollar for every two-dollars raised.

City officials say about eight-thousand illegals have come to town since the end of March.