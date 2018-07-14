City Criticized For Seeking Money From Fallen Firefighters

(AP) – An attorney for the families of a group of firefighters who died after battling a 2013 Houston hotel fire says the city is “heartless” for trying to recoup medical costs and other expenses from the families by filing liens against them.

After the liens became public this week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city won’t be pursuing them.

The city had been seeking thousands of dollars from the families of five firefighters who died and another who was injured battling the May 2013 blaze at a restaurant and motel.

Ben Hall, an attorney for some of the firefighters’ families, said Friday he was grateful for Turner’s efforts to fix the situation.

But Hall says the liens should never have been filed.

The firefighters’ union also criticized the city’s actions.