City Employees Arriving For Somber Gathering

Mourners visit a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) – Hundreds of city employees are streaming into the Virginia Beach Convention Center in a somber gathering three days after a gunman opened fire in a municipal building, killing 12 people.

The private gathering is for employees only. Two city fire trucks were parked outside the convention center. One has a huge American flag hanging from a ladder.

City officials say DeWayne Craddock opened fire on his co-workers Friday, hours after he sent his supervisor a resignation email. Craddock was an engineer in the city’s utilities department and was killed during a gunbattle with police.  City officials say the resignation email was brief and didn’t give any hint of the coming violence.

More in NATIONAL