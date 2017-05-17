Home TEXAS City Judge Suspended When It’s Learned She’s Not US Citizen
City Judge Suspended When It’s Learned She’s Not US Citizen
TEXAS
City Judge Suspended When It’s Learned She’s Not US Citizen

Judge Young Min Burkett
City Judge Suspended When It’s Learned She’s Not US Citizen

(AP) – Officials in South Texas have placed a municipal court judge on unpaid leave after it was discovered she’s not a U.S. citizen.

Corpus Christi Mayor Pro-Tem Lucy Rubio told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that Judge Young Min Burkett was placed on leave for 90 days with the intention that will be enough time for her to obtain citizenship.

Rubio says the city never asked during the qualification process to become a municipal judge whether Burkett was a citizen, and says Burkett never tried to deceive or misrepresent her background.  Rubio adds that city attorneys have reviewed the matter and determined that Burkett’s rulings from the bench remain valid and lawful.

The Caller-Times reports that Burkett did not return phone calls seeking comment. Her nationality is not clear.

