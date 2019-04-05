City Of Mission Launches Mumps Awareness Campaign

The city of Mission has temporarily closed a health facility where it’s believed a UT-RGV student contracted mumps. The move coming after the Mission City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday evening to address a potential mumps outbreak.

A news release from the city of Mission Friday says the unnamed gym is now undergoing a remediation, but it’s not known when it will re-open. Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza says the city has also launched a mumps awareness campaign. He says educational material detailing the symptoms and how to prevent getting the highly-contagious disease are being distributed to other health facilities, as well as to the Mission and Sharyland school districts.

Meanwhile, the Hidalgo County Health Department continues to monitor five other people who may have contracted mumps.