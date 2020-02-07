City Of Port Isabel Suing Brownsville Navigation District Over LNG Agreements

The city of Port Isabel doesn’t want liquefied natural gas companies to build new export facilities at the Port of Brownsville. The city has filed a lawsuit against the Brownsville Navigation District seeking an injunction to stop the construction of three LNG export terminals at the port.

The lawsuit claims the facilities would significantly damage the environment for residents of Port Isabel and the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The navigation district declined to comment on the suit, telling The Monitor that they have not been formally served.