This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The search continues in New Orleans for a missing person at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell says they’re remaining optimistic about the missing individual, but they know time is of the essence.

McConnell says search and rescue crews have now moved into the collapsed area where they believe the individual could be.