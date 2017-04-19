Home LOCAL Civil Rights Group Launches Campaign To Protect Border Landowners From The Border Wall
Civil Rights Group Launches Campaign To Protect Border Landowners From The Border Wall
Civil Rights Group Launches Campaign To Protect Border Landowners From The Border Wall

Civil Rights Group Launches Campaign To Protect Border Landowners From The Border Wall

A statewide civil rights organization is coming to the aid of border-area landowners in the Valley and elsewhere in Texas whose property is targeted for seizure for President Trump’s proposed border wall.

The Texas Civil Rights Project Wednesday launched a campaign aimed at protecting landowners’ rights from a federal government seizure of their property.

The organization is providing border-area landowners with videos detailing their constitutional protections, and will deploy trained legal volunteers to help represent them in court against eminent domain actions by the feds. The organization says it is ready for protracted resistance – calling the wall an ineffective tool of immigration policy.

