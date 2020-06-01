Civil Unrest Could Influence Biden’s Search For Running Mate

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s rocked the nation in the week since has the potential to reshape Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection process. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — The police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s rocked the nation in the week since has the potential to reshape Joe Biden’s vice presidential selection process. The widespread protests and outcry following the incident have increased pressure on Biden to choose a black woman. Recent news events have elevated dark horse contenders, like Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta mayor who won praise for her Friday night response to protesters in her city. And they may have disqualified some, like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose controversial record dealing with police violence as a prosecutor has drawn renewed scrutiny.