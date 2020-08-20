Clashes Erupt In Portland Outside US Immigration Building

(AP) – Protesters in Portland have clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that targeted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

The demonstrators late Tuesday and early Wednesday spray painted the building’s windows, broke several and shined laser lights at agents inside. Police say in a statement that they declared the event a riot, meaning authorities could use tear gas and other riot control methods.

During the clashes, protesters hurled rocks at agents who came out of the building and at local police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that tear gas and stun grenades were used by authorities around midnight.