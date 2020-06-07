Class Of 2020: Battle-Scarred And Resilient Amid New Crises

(AP)–They are the Class of 2020, born in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and coming of age in another tumultuous time.

The Associated Press spoke with and photographed several graduating high school seniors to talk about where they’ve been and where they’re going. Some of them have experienced other traumatic life events, from the loss of a parent to natural disasters and life amid gun violence.

They’ve been pegged by some as spoiled or coddled. But having made it through a Great Recession, gun violence devastating natural disasters and now a pandemic and nationwide protests over police killings, they say they are resilient and ready for the challenges ahead.